Rajasthan govt working to strengthen agricultural economy: CM

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state government is continuously working to strengthen the agricultural economy and increase agricultural productivity.

He said the government aims to enable farmers to adopt smart farming through modern technologies and emerge as leaders in agriculture exports.

Sharma said that in line with this vision, Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet-2026 (GRAM) will be organised in the state next year. He directed officials to complete all preparations for its successful conduct.

The chief minister was reviewing preparations for the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet-2026 at the Chief Minister's Office.

"The objective of the event is to establish new dimensions in the agriculture sector through innovation and modern technology while encouraging investment," he said.

He said that farmers in the state will also benefit from the experiences of farmers and experts coming from across the country and abroad.

Sharma directed officials to ensure coordination among all related departments, including agriculture, horticulture, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries, cooperation and irrigation, for the successful implementation of the event.