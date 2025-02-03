Rajasthan govt working towards upliftment of backward classes, say CM Sharma

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that the state government is working for the welfare and upliftment of the backward classes.

Sharma was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the 1113th birth anniversary of Devnarayan ji at Birla Auditorium here.

The chief minister said that the state government has taken several policy decisions for the economic empowerment of cattle keepers and farmers in its one-year tenure.

Under the Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme, interest-free short-term loans up to Rs 1 lakh are being provided for dairy-related activities and for purchasing equipment related to milk and fodder distribution. He said that steps have also been taken to provide proper opportunities for education to the youth of the backward classes.

He said that the state government has taken several important decisions to provide proper opportunities for education, health, employment and skills to the Gurjar community. Also, important steps have been taken to preserve the cultural heritage of the society.

Sharma said that the Gurjar community is making a significant contribution to the country's economy and progress by working with dedication. The history of this community has been glorious. The community has not only shown its skill in war but has also worked to preserve the country's social culture.

The chief minister said that everyone is feeling the change that has come after 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every citizen of the country has seen the schemes for poor welfare, development schemes, the end of terrorism-Naxalism and the growing pride of India in the world.