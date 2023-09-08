Rajasthan govt's aim only to save CM chair: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan on several issues including corruption and alleged that during its tenure of four years and eight months, its aim was only to save the chief minister's chair.

He alleged that to save his chair, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave free hand to the MLAs, which increased corruption in the state and ruined law and order.

Rathore told reporters in Suratgarh of Sriganganagar district that the Congress was elected by the people for the development of Rajasthan, but today the condition of the state is such that there is "no water to drink".

He alleged that there was corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan. He said "appeasement, vote bank politics and hurting Sanatan Dharma is in the DNA of the Congress".

According to the party's statement, Rathore said that the whole world has seen the condition of Punjab and Kashmir because of the appeasement policy of the Congress.

Rathore said that through the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, the BJP has come on the ground to highlight the wrong policies of the Congress government among people. PTI AG CK