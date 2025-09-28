Rajasthan govt's key priority is ensuring scheme benefits reach all eligible individuals: CM

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said that ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible individual is a key priority of his government.

Addressing people from the Sanganer assembly constituency at his residence here, Sharma underlined the importance of inclusive development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the upliftment of the last person in society is essential for the progress of the country and the state. Our priority is that no eligible person is left out of the benefits of central and state government schemes," the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, Sharma noted that a 'Seva Pakhwada' is being organised from September 17 to mark the prime minister's birthday. He urged people to actively participate in the campaign by identifying those in need and connecting them with welfare schemes.

The chief minister added that the state government is working with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He said development works in Sanganer are being implemented with commitment, and several projects in the area will be inaugurated and launched on September 29 during the Navratri festival. PTI AG HIG HIG