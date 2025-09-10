Rajasthan Gurjar community leaders meet in Jaipur to discuss social, political issues

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A joint meeting of all major organisations of the Gurjar community was held on Wednesday at the Constitution Club in Jaipur, where key social and political issues were discussed in detail.

The meeting lasted for nearly five hours and saw participation from senior office-bearers representing various Gurjar groups across Rajasthan, Vijay Singh Bainsla, president of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, said.

"Discussions focused on matters such as reservation, youth involvement, community development and mass marriage initiatives. Participants laid stress on the need for unity in the community and outlined strategies for ensuring effective representation in public affairs," he said.

Bainsla said that it was decided that such meetings will now be held every quarter to ensure regular dialogue and coordination among different organisations.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Jaipur in December.

Leaders present at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to working collectively for the progress and welfare of the Gurjar community in the state, he added.