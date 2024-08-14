Rajasthan Guv asks officials to personally development work in tribal areas

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday asked Tribal Area Development Department officials to personally monitor road, electricity, water, education and other development schemes in tribal areas.

The department's responsibility is not only implementing schemes of the Tribal Development Department but also fixing accountability for the overall development of tribal areas, he said.

He has emphasized on making continuous efforts to improve the economic condition of the tribal areas along with completing the development goals of the central and state governments in a timely manner.

Bagde was addressing the review meeting of the Tribal Area Development Department at the Raj Bhavan.

He took information about the education of children of tribal areas, their scholarships, housing schemes and the farmers there.

The governor was also informed about status schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, 'Har Ghar Jal', Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana in tribal areas.

Bagde called upon the Tribal Area Development Department to strengthen community medical services in tribal villages as well as organize TB and cancer screening camps there.