Rajasthan Guv calls for prioritising environmental protection in stone mining industry

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Sunday called for prioritising environmental protection and ecological balance along with safe mining in the stone industry.

Addressing the closing ceremony of India Stonemart 2026 here, he said Rajasthan was not only a leader in stone mining but also in diversity and exports.

Bagde said India Stonemart 2026 had opened new avenues for future opportunities in the stone industry, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship.

He said ensuring social security in mining was not just a policy issue but a moral responsibility of a mature industry.

The event, he added, reflected the global outreach of Rajasthan's rich stone heritage.

The governor said Rajasthan accounts for about 70 per cent of India's stone mining and processing, and noted that the state is among the largest producers of marble, granite and sandstone, with mining of 81 varieties of stones, of which 57 are commercially exploited.

Bagde also highlighted the global recognition achieved by the Indian stone industry. He said the use of stone in forts, palaces, temples, havelis and modern public institutions symbolised durability, strength and a living collective memory. PTI AG NB NB