Rajasthan Guv calls for tobacco-free state on World No Tobacco Day

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday called for a campaign to make the state tobacco-free, emphasising that patience and determination are essential to quit tobacco products.

According to an official statement, Bagde, addressing a programme on 'World No Tobacco Day' in Jaipur said efforts should be made to create an environment to persuade tobacco users to give up the habit.

He said that if tobacco users do not listen, explain with love and tell them about its ill effects.

The governor also described the tradition of using foam sprays at weddings as harmful, noting that micro-particles of plastic from the sprays can enter the body through the mouth and nose, posing health risks.

Earlier, Bagde released a short film titled "Quit Tobacco, Get Rid of Cancer".