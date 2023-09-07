Rajasthan Governor calls upon citizens to work for education for all

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon citizens to work with determination to ensure education for all.

"The people of the country and the state must work with the determination to bring the light of education to every person on the occasion of International Literacy Day (September 8)," he said in a statement.

Mentioning the National Education Policy-2020, Governor Mishra stressed on coordinated and holistic efforts to achieve the goals of the Navbharat Literacy Programme that includes basic literacy, continuing education, life skills and vocational skills.