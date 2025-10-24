Rajasthan Guv, CM condole demise of 'advertising veteran' Piyush Pandey

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday expressed their condolences on the demise of Jaipur-born advertising icon and Padma Shri awardee Piyush Pandey.

The governor expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Pandey, describing him as a towering figure in Indian advertising, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

He prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family, it said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called Pandey's demise "deeply saddening" and said the Jaipur-born advertisement veteran's "creativity and sensitive vision gave Indian advertising a new identity." The chief minister offered prayers for the departed soul and courage to the family.

Pandey, 70, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai following respiratory complications, for which he had been undergoing treatment for several days. PTI AG ARB OZ OZ