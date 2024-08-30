Rajasthan Guv, CM hail medal win of Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal at Paris Paralympics

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the two players of Rajasthan who won medals for India in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian to claim successive Paralympic gold medals with a record-shattering top finish in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting competition and had a bronze-winning Mona Agarwal for the company on the podium in a historic double for the country here on Friday.

Governor Bagde congratulated and wished Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on winning the gold medal. Expressing pride in the star para shooter of Jaipur, he said that Avani has made India proud across the world.

Bagde also expressed happiness over Mona Agarwal winning the bronze medal and congratulated her heartily. He said that the victory of both of them is the victory of women's power.

Meanwhile, the chief minister posted on X, "Two daughters of Rajasthan created new history. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Rajasthan's daughter Avani Lekhara for winning the gold medal and Mona Agarwal for winning the bronze medal in the women's 10 meter air rifle (SH1) event in the shooting competition of Paris Paralympics 2024." He said that the entire nation including Rajasthan is proud of the achievement.

Former chief minister Gehlot also congratulated the players. In a post on X, he said, "In a single day, two daughters of Rajasthan have brought glory to the country across the world."