Rajasthan Guv gives-in principle nod for Sainik welfare provisions

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday gave in-principle consent to the provision of a 25 per cent discount on the stay of serving and retired soldiers of the armed forces in the guest houses of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.

According to a statement released by Raj Bhavan, the Governor, during the 17th meeting of the State Sainik Board held on Tuesday, emphasised the adequate use of the funds earmarked for Sainik welfare.

A proposal will be prepared regarding the provision and sent to the state government, it said.

Governor Bagde also directed timely and appropriate action while keeping sensitivity to the schemes and decisions of the Central and State governments related to ex-servicemen, widows and dependents.

He said that soldiers serve for the security of the nation even in harsh conditions on the border, it is because of them people sleep peacefully at their homes. People should be more sensitive towards them.

Soldiers Welfare Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State Vijay Singh Chaudhary, Chairman of State Sainik Welfare Advisory Committee Prem Singh Bajor and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant were also present in the meeting.

The Governor also directed to resolve the problems faced by ex-servicemen related to revenue, police and other departments. He expressed the need for the district administration, police and revenue department to be sensitive and prioritise resolving the pending cases related to ex-servicemen, the statement read.

Soldier Welfare Minister Rathore said that the officers should work with sympathy in the revenue and police-related cases of ex-servicemen. Efforts should be made to ensure that the officers work with cooperation in their pending cases.