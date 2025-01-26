Rajasthan Guv unfurls tricolour at state-level Republic Day function in Udaipur

Udaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function held at the Maharana Bhupal Stadium in Udaipur on Sunday.

After the national anthem, Bagade inspected the parade in an open gypsy. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also attended the event.

Addressing the event, the governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying that India has emerged as a global superpower under his stewardship.

He highlighted the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas" as the cornerstone of India's socio-economic and political progress. He said while many countries are facing economic challenges due to instability, decisions are being taken strongly in India due to political stability.

"Having a strong, stable and energetic government at the centre of governance is essential for the unity and integrity of the country and for sustainable development," he added.

The Governor also praised the state government saying that in the last one year, the Rajasthan government has lived up to the expectations of the common man.

Bagade emphasized the importance of Republic Day as an occasion to remember the Constitution-makers who gifted the nation the world’s largest written Constitution, paving the way for nation-building.

"India is the largest democratic country in the world. We are proud of this. Our successful democratic system has inspired many countries of the world to follow the democratic path," he said.

Bagade said that in the last 75 years, there have been many difficult turns and serious challenges but the country has faced every crisis strongly.

"The Indian Constitution has always shown us the right path like a true guide. We have always stood the test of constitutional values and faced every challenge with full determination," he said.

The governor said that by following the path shown by the Constitution, India has set an amazing example of progress.

After the address, he awarded the President's police medal to Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sachin Mittal and S Sengathir, along with other officers and personnel for their outstanding performance.

The event also featured cultural performances.

In Jaipur, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani unfurled the tricolour at the assembly. He earlier paid tributes to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial.

Director General of SCRB and Cyber Crime Hemant Priyadarshi unfurled the national flag at the Police headquarters. Republic Day functions were also held in schools in the state. PTI SDA OZ OZ