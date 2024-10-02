Rajasthan: Hanumangarh railway station receives bomb threat letter

Jaipur: A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and other places in Rajasthan was received at the Hanumangarh railway station, police said on Wednesday.

Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena said the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master and the local police was informed on Tuesday evening.

"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.

Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

He said personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police, BSF have conducted a search.

A case has been registered with the GRP police station and the matter was being investigated to track the sender.