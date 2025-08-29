Rajasthan HC asks DGP to explain why his subordinates fail to perform statutory duties

Jodhpur, Aug 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has sought an explanation from the Director General of Police on why his subordinates are consistently failing in discharging their statutory duties.

The single bench of Justice Farjand Ali, while seeking an affidavit of compliance on or before the next hearing on September 12, expressed strong displeasure over police officers not appearing in court to give testimony in a petition by Kuldeep Singh.

The state government's counsel informed the court that despite repeated efforts by the trial court, prosecution witnesses, especially police officers who play an important role in the recovery, are not appearing in court to give testimony.

He stated that even arrest warrants have been issued against some police officers, but those warrants have not yet been executed.

On this, the court took a strong objection, commenting that nothing could be more shameful for a democratic system wherein a serving police officer, who is posted somewhere in the state and performing public duty, cannot be arrested despite an arrest warrant against him.

Noting that this situation shakes public faith in the judicial system and erodes society's trust in the rule of law, the court sought an explanation from the Director General of Police (DGP) as to why his subordinate officers are consistently failing to perform their statutory duties, and why a police officer could not be arrested despite an arrest warrant against him.

The DGP was told to submit an affidavit in this regard.