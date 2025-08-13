Rajasthan HC asks panel to examine MBBS student's plea to continue studies despite blindness

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has directed authorities concerned to constitute an expert panel to examine if an MBBS student blinded due to an accident could be allowed to continue with her studies.

Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand on August 12 heard a plea filed by MBBS student Ankita Singodia, who was rendered 100 per cent blind following a road accident in 2017.

The petitioner took admission in the MBBS course in August 2014 and completed her first and second year by 2017. However, on April 7, 2017, she met with an accident and sustained a serious head injury that led to complete loss of vision.

She was subsequently barred from continuing her studies on the grounds that the MBBS course includes practical training in surgery and other clinical procedures.

Seeking permission to resume her studies, she moved the high court.

The court directed the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) to form the committee.

The committee will suggest possible methodologies and modalities for her to complete the remaining portion of the MBBS course.

Her counsel, advocate Sahilesh Prakash Sharma, submitted a medical board in June 2020 recommended allowing her to pursue the course.

However, a subsequent board differed in opinion, and said she wouldn't be able to effectively discharge duties as a doctor.