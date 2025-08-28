Rajasthan HC cancels 2021 police recruitment exam

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday cancelled the contentious police sub-inspector recruitment exam-2021 owing to paper leak.

Justice Sameer Jain in a detailed judgment cancelled the exam 2021 which was the bone of contention for both BJP and Congress governments in the state.

"Illegality and fraud on the system was so conspicuous. It is strange that the state government did not take action any decision on the subject. The court's decision hopefully will act as a deterrent for the gangs playing with the future of youths," said senior advocate Major R P Singh who represented petitioners in the court.

BJP-led government took a stand not to cancel the exam despite it being a political issue during assembly election 2023.

The bench also referred the matter to the division bench on the conduct of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) members for allegedly being involved in the scam.