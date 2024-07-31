Rajasthan HC directs officials of Udaipur, Salumber to ensure Zawar Mines factory runs smoothly

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court directed administrative officials of Udaipur and Salumber districts on Wednesday to take immediate steps to ensure that operations of the Zawar Mines factory run smoothly.

The court of Justice Dinesh Mehta issued notices to the officials and directed them to ensure that miscreants were not allowed to stop the mining operations.

The counsel for the petitioners, Akhilesh Rajpurohit submitted before the court that some people have blocked the gates of the mines at Zawar in the Udaipur and Salumber districts and are neither permitting the staff to enter the mines nor letting the workers come out of the mines.

"The court has issued notices to the administration of Udaipur and Salumber district to comply with the orders and take steps to ensure that operations of Zawar Mines run smoothly," Rajpurohit said.

"Those staging the dharna are exhibiting complete hooliganism. Their demand seeking employment is absolutely unjustified. Most of the people working are local people," the counsel added.

He said the company has provided employment and opportunities in the state and is striving hard to generate more employment, but the same cannot be done overnight and stopping the mining activities works against its endeavours.

The counsel argued before the court that the non-functioning of the mining unit of the petitioner would cause a loss not only to the petitioner but also to the state exchequer.

The court directed that the case be heard on August 13.