Rajasthan HC dismisses all petitions challenging panchayat delimitation

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) In a significant judgment, the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday dismissed more than 60 petitions challenging the delimitation and reorganisation of Panchayati Raj institutions in the state, thereby paving the way for the election to these local self-government bodies.

The Jaipur bench, comprising Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania, held that delimitation is a policy matter and an administrative process, and excessive intervention by the High Court could unnecessarily delay the electoral process which cannot be justified under any circumstances.

The High Court also said that if such petitions are entertained before every election, the democratic process will be affected, and it will become difficult to hold timely elections.

The High Court said that since the Supreme Court has also mandated that panchayat elections in Rajasthan be held by April 15, intervening in the matter of the reorganisation of panchayats at this stage would disrupt the electoral process.

The apex court had earlier this month given the green signal for Rajasthan's panchayat delimitation and reorganisation exercise, dismissing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by residents of a village.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi refused to interfere with the process.

The high court had earlier directed the completion of the statewide delimitation exercise by December 31, 2025, and had ordered elections to all Panchayati Raj institutions on or before Apr 15. PTI COR AG RT RT