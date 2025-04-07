Rajasthan HC extends Asaram's interim bail

Jodhpur, April 7 (PTI) : The Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur on Monday extended the interim bail of the self-styled godman Asaram till July 1 in a rape case.

He had surrendered in the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 1 after the completion of his interim bail on March 31.

A division bench comprising Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar allowed Asaram's plea on the same conditions as laid down by the Supreme Court, which included prohibition on any sermon or gathering with his devotees.

Asaram's plea was heard on April 2, in which the respondent's counsel P C Solanki objected to the reprieve and argued he had violated the bail conditions by holding sermons for the devotees at his Indore ashram.

Solanki submitted in court video evidence to support his claim, following which the court sought an affidavit from Asaram.

Asaram's counsel Nishant Bora said the affidavit was submitted in the court on Monday, adding, "The court accepted the affidavit and granted our prayer for extension of interim bail till July 1." The self-styled godman was admitted at a private Ayurveda hospital on the night of April 1 after he surrendered in jail.

He was granted interim bail by the Gujrat High Court on March 28 for three months in another rape case in Surat. PTI COR AMK