Rajasthan HC issues directions to tackle stray-animal menace

Jodhpur, Aug 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court issued sweeping interim directions on Monday for tackling the menace of stray animals on city roads and highways, citing rising incidents of attacks and fatalities.

The move follows a Supreme Court order passed earlier in the day, directing the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities after repeated cases of dog bites.

Hearing a suo-motu case on the issue, the Jodhpur bench of the high court directed all municipal bodies in the state to conduct special drives to remove stray dogs and other animals from public areas, while ensuring minimal physical harm to them.

The division bench of Justices Kuldeep Mathur and Ravi Chirania warned that individuals or groups obstructing municipal employees from performing this task would face legal action, including FIRs under relevant municipal laws. Officials have been given a free hand to act against such interference.

In a specific directive, the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation was asked to immediately remove stray animals from the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the district court -- both high-footfall zones. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the State Highways Authority were ordered to regularly patrol highways to keep the roads clear for smooth vehicular movement.

To strengthen enforcement, the bench instructed the municipal bodies to publicise the telephone numbers and email IDs for lodging complaints regarding stray animals. It further said if citizens wish to feed or care for such animals out of compassion or religious beliefs, they should do so at designated dog shelters, cattle ponds or gaushalas run by municipalities or private entities.

The court also sought a detailed status report by the next date of hearing on September 8, covering the condition and upkeep of shelters, availability of manpower for animal removal, number of doctors and staff, and provisions for separating species such as feline animals.

It stressed the need to improve shelter facilities to humanely manage the relocated animals.

"We expect from the general public that their sentiments towards animals be expressed in designated shelters, not on public roads," the bench observed, underlining that public safety is paramount.

These directions came following the submission by the amicus curiae in the court that due to the sheer negligence and non-performance of duties by the authorities concerned, the number of incidents of assault and biting by stray animals has increased alarmingly and this is not only causing danger to human lives in Rajasthan, but also spoiling the image of the state, which attracts tourists from all over the country and globe. PTI COR RC