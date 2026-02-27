Rajasthan HC issues notice to Governor Bagde on plea challenging appointment of RAJUVAS VC

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde while hearing a petition challenging the appointment of the vice chancellor of Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner.

The notices were issued after a preliminary hearing on the petition filed by R K Bagherwal. A single bench of Justice Anand Sharma has sought replies from the parties concerned, including the governor in his capacity as the appointing authority, within three weeks.

The petition questions the validity of the appointment of Sammat Vyas as vice chancellor on September 4, 2025. The petitioner has contended that the appointment was made in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and prescribed procedures, and has sought its revocation.

According to the plea, a search committee was constituted and an advertisement was issued on May 3, 2025, by order of the governor for the selection of the VC.

It has been argued that according to UGC norms, the chairperson of the search committee should not be affiliated with the concerned university.

Despite this, the university administration appointed Tribhuvan Sharma, former head of the Animal Nutrition Department of the university, as chairman of the search committee, the petition alleged. PTI COR SDA ZMN