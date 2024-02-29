Rajasthan HC provides relief to plot owner after Jaipur Development Authority fails to provide promised facilities

Jaipur, Feb 29 (PTI) Bringing a nearly seven-year legal battle to an end, the Rajasthan High Court has upheld an NCDRC order asking the Jaipur Development Authority to refund with interest the amount paid by a plot owner after the agency failed to provide promised facilities under a residential scheme.

Advertisment

A two-judge bench, comprising justices Pankaj Bhandari and Bhuwan Goyal, set aside a single bench order that had quashed the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directive.

"In the present case, the impugned orders challenged in the writ petition have been passed by the NCDRC, New Delhi, over which the Rajasthan High Court does not have superintendence under Article 227 of Constitution of India, therefore, in our considered view, the present writ petition under Article 227 of Constitution of India was not maintainable before the Rajasthan High Court," read the court order dated February 20.

The "impugned order dated 19.01.2024 passed by learned single judge deserves to be and is accordingly, quashed and set aside" on the ground of lack of jurisdiction, it said.

Advertisment

The case pertains to Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Rajeev Chaturvedi, who had in April 2014 submitted an application for the allotment of a plot under the 'Anand Vihar Residential Scheme' introduced by the JDA in February that year.

After being informed by the authority of his selection under the scheme through a lottery system, Chaturvedi paid Rs 46.4 lakh, which included lease deed registration, in July 2014.

The plot allotted to Chaturvedi was highly uneven with 20-30 feet ditches and mounds at many places and had 132 KV electricity lines passing overhead. Aggrieved by this, he approached the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here in March 2017.

Advertisment

In September 2018, the commission passed an order saying the complainant was entitled to a refund of Rs 46.4 lakh along with 9 per cent interest.

"The complainant is further entitled to Rs 2 lakh compensation for mental agony and Rs 50,000 as cost of proceedings which should be paid to the complainant within two months otherwise it will also carry 9 per cent interest from the date of order," the order read.

The JDA then approached the NCDRC against this order in February 2019. The NCDRC restored the state commission's order in April last year and directed the JDA to release the capital amount of Rs 46.4 lakh to the applicant. Chaturvedi received the sum later that year.

Advertisment

In August 2023, the JDA approached the Supreme Court with a Special Leave Petition (SLP). The apex court asked the authority to approach the high court for appropriate relief.

The JDA then filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court in January and it was heard by a single-judge bench, which quashed the NCDRC order.

Chaturvedi then approached the high court and the matter was heard at length by the two-judge bench on February 13 and 14. PTI AKV DIV DIV