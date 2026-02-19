Rajasthan HC receives bomb threat mail, police say nothing suspicious found

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat email on Thursday, prompting evacuation of the premises and a thorough search by the authorities, police said.

However, nothing suspicious was found, they said.

The bomb threat comes ahead of the proposed visit of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is scheduled to inaugurate a seminar in Jaipur on Friday.

The email threatening to bomb the court building was sent to the high court administration, which alerted senior police officers.

Dog squads and bomb disposal teams reached the building and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

"No suspicious object was found during the search," a police officer said.

The incident temporarily disrupted court proceedings.

Similar threats were received by the high court, as well as various schools and colleges, in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes.