Rajasthan HC receives hoax bomb threat third day in a row

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday received a bomb threat for the third consecutive day, prompting a large-scale security response before authorities declared the threat a hoax, officials said.

Similar hoax threats were received at the Ajmer Dargah and District Collectorate in Ajmer.

Bomb disposal and dog squad teams reached the court complex, and security agencies conducted two rounds of intensive searches. The entire building, parking areas and record rooms were inspected, but no suspicious object was found, High Court police post incharge Sumer Singh said.

The court resumed proceedings after the premises were declared safe.

This is the fifth bomb threat email sent to the high court in six weeks -- earlier threats were received on October 31, December 5, December 8 and December 9 -- raising serious concerns over security arrangements and causing repeated disruption of judicial work.

Ajmer's additional district collector Narendra Meena said that the threat was received at the DM's official ID following which the entire premise was vacated and security agencies conducted intense inspection. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

He said that a similar threat was received at the Ajmer Dargah but no suspicious material was found.

Security agencies appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity so such situations can be addressed promptly in the future. PTI AG SKY SKY