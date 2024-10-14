Rajasthan head constable dies of gun shot, unclear if suicide or accident

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) A head constable posted in Rajasthan Armed Constabulary in Bharatpur died due to gun shot.

It is not clear whether it was a suicide or an accident, police said.

The incident occurred in the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) unit on Monday afternoon where head constable Digambar Singh, aged 35 years, received gun shot in head. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

"The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem and the matter is being further probed," the police added.