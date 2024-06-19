Rajasthan health minister asks officials to make arrangements to prevent diseases during monsoon

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar held a high-level meeting here on Wednesday and directed officials to make arrangements in advance to prevent the spread of diseases during the monsoon.

According to an official statement, he said as the rainy season is likely to arrive in the state in July, necessary arrangements should be made to prevent seasonal diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya, and to avoid waterlogging in medical institutions.

The health minister ordered zone joint directors and other senior officers to visit the field and ensure effective monitoring of the preparations.

Before the rains start, arrangements should be ensured in all medical institutions for medicine, investigation and treatment, the minister added. PTI AG IJT IJT