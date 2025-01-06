Rajasthan health minister says no need to panic about HMPV, officers remain alert as precaution

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said while there were some cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in some states, there was no need to panic. As a precaution, however, medical officers across Rajasthan have been instructed to remain alert, he said.

Two infants in Karnataka, one in Gujarat and two children in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for HMPV, health officials said on Monday. One of them who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan and authorities said his condition is said to be normal.

Rajasthan Health Minister Khinvsar said that as per medical experts, the virus has been in circulation since 2001 but its effect on patients has not been fatal. "No case of death or any worrying situation" has been reported due to the virus, he said in an official statement.

Like every year, in winter, children, the elderly, pregnant women and others who suffer from serious diseases should consult a doctor in case of cold, cough, fever etc, he said.

Khinvsar said that the Union Health Ministry also held a video conference with the health secretaries of all states in which it clarified that the virus is not fatal.

The Rajasthan minister said that there are some cases of HMPV in the winter, with common symptoms like cough and cold. Nine such cases have been identified across the country in the last few months from March to December, he said.

According to the central government, the spread of HMPV is negligible at present, but still, as a precaution, medical officers across the state have been instructed to remain alert and vigilant, the minister said.

Also, they have been asked to ensure other necessary preparations, including investigation and treatment, he said.

Khinvsar said that currently five Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) labs are available in the state for authentic testing of this virus -- AIIMS Jodhpur, Sawai Mansingh Hospital Jaipur, RNT Medical College Udaipur, Sardar Patel Medical College Bikaner and SN Medical College Jodhpur.

If a serious patient with symptoms of HMPV is found in any hospital, then it could be tested at these labs, he said.

Khinvsar directed that if any private hospital finds any possible symptoms of the virus in any patient, his sample should be sent to these VRDL labs for testing and the Medical and Health Department should be informed.

Medical and Health Department Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore said that a two-month-old child from Dungarpur is undergoing treatment for HMPV in Ahmedabad. The child who had a premature delivery has shown symptoms of HMP virus, but the child's condition is normal at present, Rathore said.

This child who was having cold and cough was found positive for HMPV on December 26 in a private hospital in Ahmedabad during treatment. No case of the virus has been reported in Rajasthan so far.

On Monday after the first HMPV cases were reported in India, the Union Health Ministry asserted that it was well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses. It said that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries. PTI AG SKY SKY