Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash several districts, more showers expected

Jaipur, July 14 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed many places of Jaipur, Jhalawar and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department here said on Sunday.

Gangadhar in Jhalawar district was the wettest recording 87 mm rainfall, followed by Maujmabad (Jaipur) at 86 mm, Deeg (Bharatpur) at 66 mm and Osian (Jodhpur) at 36 mm, the weather office said.

According to MeT, several places in Jaipur, Jhalawar and Bharatpur districts, also witnessed light to moderate showers with thunder.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Jaisalmer and Barmer at 39.4 degrees,on Saturday, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, rainfall is predicted at some places in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions during the next 24 hours, it added. PTI SDA OZ RPA