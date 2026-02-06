Rajasthan High Court gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Panic gripped the Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur and Jodhpur on Friday following a bomb threat, police said.

According to the police, the high court registrar received an email in the morning claiming that three bombs had been planted inside the court premises. The high court administration informed the police and ordered an immediate evacuation.

Bomb disposal and dog squad teams were rushed to the high court premises in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the checking, the police said. The entry of lawyers and litigants was later restored.

The high court had received multiple threats in the past several days, which turned out to be hoaxes. PTI SDA MNK MNK