Rajasthan High Court gets bomb threat via email; nothing suspicious found

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to search the premises, officials said.

The search was conducted before the scheduled commencement of court proceedings, and nothing suspicious was found, police said.

An email threat was sent to the high court administration, warning of multiple blasts.

Upon receiving information, the police, dog squad and other agencies rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search of courtrooms, judges' chambers and the entire premises.

Police said that no suspicious object was found during the search.

Judicial work was not halted as the checking was conducted before the scheduled commencement of court proceedings. Hearings and all courts functioned according to schedule.

The high court had received similar threats on two consecutive dates last week, ahead of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s visit to Jaipur.

Multiple high courts and district courts across the country have received similar threats over the past few weeks. PTI SDA OZ OZ