Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat; police swing into action

Jaipur, Dec 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat via email was received, officials said.

All judicial proceedings were immediately halted as a bomb disposal squad and dog squad carried out an extensive search of the entire complex, they said.

Additional DCP (South) Lalit Sharma said police were alerted about the threat, and multiple teams were deployed to the spot for parallel checks. So far, no suspicious item has been recovered.

After a thorough search, entry to the court was restored, and proceedings are scheduled to resume from 2 pm, the officials added.

The incident comes a day after similar bomb threats were issued to the Ajmer Dargah and the district collectorate. The court had also received a similar threat about a month ago.