Rajasthan High Court, Sessions Court searched after bomb threat

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Police checked the Rajasthan High Court and the Sessions Court premises here thoroughly after receiving a bomb threat via e-mail on Tuesday, officials said.

The threat message, sent to the e-mail ID of the Sessions Court, claimed that explosives were planted in the high court judges' chambers, they said.

After receiving the information, police, dog squads and other expert teams rushed to both the courts and conducted a thorough check.

However, no suspicious object was found and both the premises were cleared for functioning, police said.

The state has received similar bomb threats targeting the high court and other buildings in the recent past. PTI SDA RUK RUK