Rajasthan: Highest rainfall recorded in Chittorgarh at 98 mm

Jaipur: Maximum temperature has remained above normal for many days, resulting in high humidity in several parts of Rajasthan with Chittorgarh recording the highest rainfall at 98 mm, a MeT Department official said Tuesday.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rain with thunder has been recorded at some places in the state, and heavy rain has been recorded at some places in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur districts.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Bhopal Sagar of Chittorgarh at 98 mm and Tivri of Jodhpur at 92 mm.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the maximum temperature in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Bikaner division of the state is between 36-43 degrees Celsius, which is 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Due to the high amount of moisture in the air, humid weather is likely to continue during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some places and very heavy rain at one or two places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota division and Shekhawati region.

While rain activities are likely to continue for the next four-five days at many places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer divisions of eastern Rajasthan, rain is likely to occur in some parts of Jodhpur division in the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan.