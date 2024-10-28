Rajasthan hotter all across, westerly wind to blame

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Cities across Rajasthan continue to experience hotter days, logging maximum temperature from 35 to 40.5 degree Celsius – 2 to 7 degrees above normal.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Barmer at 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner sweltered at 40 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Phalodi was recorded between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius.

A MeT department spokesperson said that the reason behind this heat is the westerly wind.

Usually after mid-October, the wind direction in Rajasthan becomes north-westerly, due to which mild cold starts in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

At present, the wind in the western parts of Rajasthan is coming from Pakistan, Balochistan, which is hot.

Maximum temperature was recorded above normal in Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner and above normal in Kota and Udaipur Sunday. PTI AG VN VN