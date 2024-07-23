Rajasthan ignored in Union Budget: Dotasra

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday accused the centre of ignoring the state in the Union Budget.

"The central government is working only to save itself. It also took revenge for losing 11 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The government is not working for all sections," Dotasra told reporters here.

"Union budget disappointed Rajasthan. BJP lost 11 seats in Lok Sabha elections this year, and therefore, the central government has neglected Rajasthan in the budget," he alleged.

Targeting Union Tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, an MP from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Dotasra said that the minister failed to get any significant announcements for the tourism sector in the state.

"When he was the Jal Shakti minister, he could not get the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) the national project status. He even could not get a special package for drinking water in western Rajasthan despite being the Jal Shakti minister," he said. PTI SDA HIG HIG