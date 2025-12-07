Rajasthan: Illegal arms racket busted in Alwar, supplier arrested

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Police in Alwar busted an illegal arms racket being run under the guise of farm guarding and arrested an inter-state arms supplier, officials said.

Six firearms, 68 live cartridges, 52 empty cartridges and explosive material were recovered in the operation, Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Jaheed Khan (35), a resident of Haryana, had been posing as a farm caretaker in Nangal Todiyar village of Malakheda area, the SP added.

Khan was allegedly bringing weapons from Haryana and supplying them across Rajasthan. He had been living in a small room at a borewell on the fields owned by one Charan Singh alias Charni, which he had turned into his base, officials said.

Acting on intelligence input, police raided the place and arrested the accused.

"The room resembled a mini arms workshop. The search led to the recovery of three 12-bore guns, three country-made pistols, 68 live cartridges, 52 empty cartridges, 12 packets of pellets, four plastic bags of gunpowder and equipment used for refilling cartridges, including metal and wooden rods, a hammer and a screwdriver," the officer said. PTI SDA MPL MPL