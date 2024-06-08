Rajasthan increases PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amount by Rs 2,000

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced an increase of Rs 2,000 in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, raising the annual amount received by farmers in the state to Rs 8,000.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on social media platform X.

"Continuously moving forward with the resolve of 'Annadaata Utthan' (farmer upliftment), the state government has increased the amount in the PM Kisan Samman Niddhi by Rs 2,000 in the direction of the comprehensive upliftment of farmers. As a result, the annual amount of Rs 6,000 given by the central government to farmers has now been increased to Rs 8,000," Sharma posted on X.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to the holistic development of the farmers.

It is noteworthy that in its manifesto -- 'Sankalp Patra' -- for the Rajasthan assembly elections in November last year, the BJP had announced to increase the financial assistance for farmers under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi'.