Rajasthan: Infant girl dies after falling into pot of boiling milk

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) A three-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries after she accidentally tumbled into a pot of boiling milk inside her house in Deeg district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased girl, Sarika, was undergoing treatment in Jaipur, where she died on Wednesday night due to the burn injuries.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Sarika saw a cat on the roof and started running away. While rushing away, she accidentally collided with the vessel, containing hot milk, kept near a stove and tumbled into it, Sarika's grandfather Harinarayan said.

Police said the family lives in Agma colony of Kaman town, and the girl's father is in the Army, posted in Jammu. The family initially took her to the government hospital in Kaman from where she was taken to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur and then referred to Jaipur for treatment. PTI AG AMJ AMJ AMJ