Rajasthan issued second highest number of 6.2 crore ABHA IDs: CM

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the state has emerged as one of the frontrunners in health reforms in the country by creating over 6.2 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards.

This is the second highest in the country, he said.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of budgetary allocations in the health sector, Sharma said the government's focus was to strengthen medical infrastructure and ensure access to quality health services "to every village and hamlet".

"The state government allocated 8.26 per cent of its first budget to the health sector, reflecting our commitment to the vision of a healthy India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Sharma said that Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will be upgraded to Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

He also directed the officials to launch home delivery of free medicines to senior citizens, a pilot project announced in the budget.

Sharma further stressed the need for using AI-based fraud detection tools to check the misuse of Rajasthan Government Health Scheme for employees and pensioners.

He said new recruitments, including 1,699 medical officers, were strengthening the department.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and senior officials attended the meeting.