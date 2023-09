Rajasthan issues 'alert' for medical officials in wake of Kerala Nipah outbreak

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed medical officials to remain "alert" regarding any Nipah outbreak in the wake of cases being reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district.

Advertisment

The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts.

The department has also issued an advisory for health workers.

The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. A five-member central team has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in managing the situation. PTI AG SZM