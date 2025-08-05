Rajasthan: Karni Sena workers block Kota-Udaipur Highway over youth's murder

Kota, Aug 5 (PTI) Karni Sena workers blocked the Kota-Udaipur Highway on Tuesday for more than two hours after the blood-stained body of a 28-year-old youth, bearing multiple injuries, was recovered near a village in the Bundi district of Rajasthan.

The deceased, identified as Sonu Singh Hada, a resident of the Garnara village under the Dabi police station, worked at a weighbridge (dharm kanta) at the Budhpura village of the area. Hada reportedly left his home after receiving a call on Monday night and did not return.

His blood-stained body, bearing multiple injuries caused by a sharp weapon, with slashed throat was recovered near the Parnara village on Tuesday morning.

Prima facie, it is a case of blind murder, however, the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, DSP of the area Hament Gautam said.

Workers of Karni Sena staged a demonstration and blocked the Kota-Udaipur Highway with the body. They refused an autopsy and demanded compensation and the immediate arrest of the culprit.

On assurance of action and compensation as per norms, the demonstrators agreed for a postmortem and removed the blockage later in the afternoon after around two hours, he added. PTI COR MNK MNK