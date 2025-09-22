Rajasthan kicks off Navratri celebrations with grand rituals

Jaipur, 22 Sep (PTI) The first day of Navratri was marked by grand celebrations and religious fervour across Rajasthan on Monday.

Devotees thronged temples across the state to celebrate the arrival of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. From Banswara to Jaipur, Karauli, and Jodhpur, devotees gathered at temples to engage in prayers and rituals.

A 5-kilometre-long chunari (sacred cloth) was offered to Goddess Tripura Sundari at the Tripura Sundari Temple in Banswara.

The Vishwakarma Vanshi Sena, which has been conducting this ritual annually, led a grand procession with several vehicles from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ujjain, and Ratlam.

Devotees walked barefoot from the surrounding areas to the temple. The temple was beautifully adorned in white attire to mark the auspicious occasion, with several special rituals, including Ghata Sthapana, taking place in the morning.

Garba celebrations will continue throughout the festival, temple manager Jagesh Panchal said.

A massive turnout of pilgrims was witnessed at Kaila Devi temples in Karauli and at the Karauli-Bayana road in Jheel ka Bada, Karauli district.

Special arrangements have been made for the convenience of pilgrims. Divers have been deployed at Kalasil Ghat near the temple for safety, an official said.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made.

In Jaipur, the Shila Mata Temple at Amber Fort saw devotees arriving since morning. A large number attended the morning Ghata Sthapana ceremony. The temple, known for its historical significance, was filled with the sounds of devotional chants and the sight of devotees offering prayers.

Special religious events such as the Durga Saptashati recitation and havan were organised, along with prayers dedicated to the 10 Mahavidyas.

Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur was another major destination for devotees, who arrived early to pay homage to Goddess Chamunda in the Chamunda Temple.

Member of the erstwhile royal family, Gaj Singh, performed the inaugural pooja and prayed for the prosperity of the Marwar region.

Similar rituals were followed in other famous temples in the state, including Kaiway Mata Temple in Jalore, Chamunda Mata Temple in Ajmer, Jamway Mata Temple in Jaipur, Shakambhari Mata Temple, and Jeen Mata Temple in Sikar, among others. PTI SDA HIG HIG