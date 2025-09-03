Rajasthan: Kota receives 90-minute heavy rain; train run hit on Delhi-Mumbai track

Kota, Sep 3 (PTI) Torrential rain, which lasted for around 90 minutes early Wednesday, caused a landslide in the Darra-Ramganjmandi area, and caused the suspension of train runs on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track.

The train operation remained suspended for more than four hours after the rain that began around 3 am.

Traffic on Kota-Jhalawar NH 52 was obstructed for around eight hours due to a flood-like situation in Kanwas town of Sangod subdivision.

At least 14 trains were regulated, and heavy vehicles on highways were diverted to other routes due to waterlogging in Dara Ki Naal.

Eleven super-fast trains experienced 30 minute to five-hour delay.

The Kota divisional railway control room received information at around 4 am that train run had been disrupted between Kamalpura and Darra in the Kota-Nagda section due to the falling of heavy stones on the Delhi-Mumbai track, Sourabh Jain, senior commercial divisional railway manager (CDRM), said.

Train operation on the Kota-Delhi track was restored at around 7 am, and on the other track at around 8.40 am, he said.

Train speed was restricted to 30 kmph on the Kota-Nagda section.

A flooded highway caused vehicles travelling from Jhalawar to Kota to be rerouted to Nagaonia Toll Plaza, Panwad, Kanwas and Dara. Vehicles headed to Jhalawar from Kota were also diverted to the same routes.

Rain caused the Aeru River to swell and inundate markets and residential colonies in Kanwas town, Sangod SDM Ramavatar Barnala said.

Collection of water up to two feet in Dara Ki Naal caused an eight-hour jam on the highway, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramganjmandi, Ghanshyam Meena, said.

Inundation of a private school in the Bundi district from water from an overflowing Chandrabhaga river caused authorities to rope in a JCB excavator to ferry students home. PTI COR VN VN