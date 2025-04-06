Rajasthan: Kundliya Mahayagya at Kotputli a confluence of spirituality, environment, says Amit Shah

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the 108 Kundliya Maha Mrityunjay Rudra Mahayagya held over the past year at Baba Balnath Ashram in Rajasthan's Kotputli, saying that it as an inspiring example of spiritual strength, environmental awareness and social unity.

Addressing a gathering at the ashram, he said the event has played a key role in uniting people from all walks of life, fostering religious values, and promoting de-addiction and social harmony.

“Many people came to Baba Balnath Ashram, took a pledge to renounce addiction and became symbols of social harmony,” Shah said.

Paying tribute to Mahayogi Baba Balnath, he said the revered seer established 84 'dhunis' across India and abroad, dedicating his life to austerity, service and the protection of nature.

“This holy land is where Mahayogi Baba Balnath ji was born. He lived a deeply religious life, establishing 84 dhunis in India and abroad,” he said.

He also acknowledged the Nath sect’s contribution to the preservation and propagation of Sanatan Dharma.

Starting from Mahaprabhu Adinath to the nine gurus and many spiritual leaders thereafter, the Nath sect has consistently worked to uphold and strengthen Sanatan Dharma, Shah said.

Highlighting Baba Balnath’s four core teachings -- truth and austerity, renunciation and service, simple living, and compassion for animals -- the minister said these ideals are being preserved and practiced under the guidance of Baba Bastinath.

Organisers said the year-long Mahayagya drew devotees from across the country, many of whom pledged to lead a spiritual life and give up intoxicants.

Shah said, “The 108 Kundliya Maha Mrityunjay Rudra Mahayagya being held for the past one year at the sacred Baba Balnath Ashram is a remarkable confluence of spiritual energy, environmental protection and public welfare.” The Ashram has also emerged as a centre for animal welfare and community service, the organisers added.

The Mahayagya concluded with prayers for global peace, environmental sustainability, and the upliftment of humanity through the values of Sanatan Dharma. PTI AG OZ OZ