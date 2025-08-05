Rajasthan: Labour inspector shot dead by cop

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) A labour inspector was shot dead by a constable in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Ajay Kataria, posted as a constable in the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) battalion in New Delhi, was arrested after he surrendered at Phulera police station with a weapon, they said.

Primary investigation reveals that Shankar Balai, a labour inspector posted in Jaipur, had arranged Kataria's engagement with a woman, also a constable posted in Jaipur, but the relationship eventually ended, they said.

After the engagement was called off, the woman allegedly started threatening Kataria with imprisonment at the behest of Balai. So, Kataria decided to eliminate him, the police said.

Additional DCP Jaipur West Alok Singhal said he opened fire at Balai when he was returning home in a residential township from a morning walk.

Balai died on the spot and Kataria later surrendered at the police station, he said.

Ten empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot. However, the ACP said, only the post-mortem report will confirm how many bullets struck the victim. PTI SDA APL NB