Rajasthan: Labourer swept away in Bhimlat waterfall, search on

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old daily wage labourer was swept away at the Bhimlat waterfall in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Saturday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Deepu Meena, a resident of Lakha Ki Jopndiyan, they said.

The incident occurred when he was taking a bath in the Bhimlat waterfall on Saturday morning. The police found his bag and other belongings on the spot, DSP Bundi Amar Singh said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, Meena is untraceable, Singh said.

Further investigation is underway, Singh added.