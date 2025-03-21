Rajasthan Land Revenue Amendment Bill sent to Select Committee after MLAs raise concerns

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2025 was on Friday sent to the Select Committee amid concerns raised by both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress MLAs during a debate in the House.

The amended bill gives the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) the right to change land use, which was one of the points opposed by a section of legislators.

Responding to the debate, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena proposed to send the bill to the Select Committee, which was passed by voice vote.

While Speaker Vasudev Devnani was about to approve the in-charge minister's proposal, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully demanded a division and said it should be sent to know public opinion instead of the Select Committee. However, the Speaker did not approve it.

In protest, Congress MLAs walked out of the House, prompting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel to comment that the Congress MLAs are running away as they know the House will discuss the 'Emergency' issue imposed in the country.

This is the second bill to be sent to the Select Committee in a week. Earlier, the Rajasthan Ground Water (Conservation and Management) Authority Bill was also sent to the Select Committee.

Along with the Congress, many BJP MLAs also opposed the Land Revenue Amendment and Validation Bill.

Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma said that some leaders want to serve their own interests through this bill.

BJP MLA Anita Bhadel also opposed some provisions of the bill. She said there is no justification for giving RIICO the right to change land use. "Urban bodies and development authorities have the right to change the land use and they are capable. It needs to be checked whether officials are misleading the government," Bhadel said.

Speaking on the bill earlier, Subhash Garg, RLD MLA from Bharatpur, said big industrialists buy land at cheap rates and when that land comes under urbanisation, they sell it at many times the price. "For this, they change the land use. If this happens, then big industrialists, bureaucrats and mafia will play games with each other. Give RIICO the right to work for the industry, do not give it the right to change land use," Garg said.

Sadulpur MLA Manoj Kumar questioned that when laws are made for future, why should they be implemented with retrospective effect. "Eliminate the implementation from 1979. Do not give this right to officials. If you want to acquire government land, then it is wrong. If RIICO acquires new land and sells it, then it will be wrong," he said.

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati also opposed the provisions of the bill.