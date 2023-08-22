Rajasthan launches campaign against 'romeos', CM says those arrested will be barred from govt jobs

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Facing flak from opposition parties over crimes against women, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said men arrested for harassing women on the streets will be barred from government jobs. Their pictures will also be displayed at police stations, he said.

Addressing youngsters at an event here, Gehlot said, "Hamein manchale logon ka ilaaj karna chahiye (we should do something about the 'romeos')." In the last 15 days, the Rajasthan Police has arrested 300 people, he said while referring to those harassing women and girls on streets, and outside schools and colleges.

"We have started a campaign against such people and their pictures will be displayed in police stations. They will also be debarred from government jobs," the chief minister said and added that the campaign is underway to free the state of the crime.

Gehlot also spoke to children through video-conferencing at the event to launch 'Rajasthan-Mission 2030' which aims to make Rajasthan a leading state of the country.

Opposition parties in Rajasthan, including the BJP, have been alleging that crime against women is on the rise in the state. Their attack got sharper following the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on August 2.

Amid an outcry over the rape and murder case, Gehlot had on August 8 announced that his government has decided to "ban" people accused of rape and other sex crimes from government jobs. In post on X, formerly Twitter, he had said a record of such people will be maintained at police stations and it will also be mentioned on character certificates needed for government jobs.

The state government has decided that raped accused and those who molest girls and women will be "banned from government jobs", Gehlot had said.

Like history sheeters, the chief minister had said, a record of people accused of sex crimes will also be maintained at police stations and this will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government or police. "Social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary," Gehlot had tweeted earlier PTI SKC ANB ANB