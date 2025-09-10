Rajasthan launches special cell for assisting its residents stranded in violence-hit Nepal

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday voiced concern over the violence in Nepal, and said the state government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of Rajasthanis stranded there.

"The chief minister has been in contact with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to get updates and has directed the Rajasthan Police to take immediate steps for assistance," a release said.

"In view of the situation, the Government of India is fully committed to the safety and secure return of every Indian citizen," the release added.

The Rajasthan police has set up a special cell to assist residents of the state and their families stranded in Nepal due to ongoing violent protests there, officials said.

The cell has been established at the office of the Additional Director General (Law and Order) following directions from Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Govardhan Lal Sokariya has been appointed in charge of the cell, which will remain operational round-the-clock with designated police officials, police said.

In case of emergency or assistance, people can contact the helpline numbers 0141-2740832, 0141-2741807, or reach out via WhatsApp on 9784942702.

Deadly anti-government demonstrations in Nepal forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge.

Following the protests, the Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders.